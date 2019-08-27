Millions in state funding helping crime victims with legal help

Crime victims will now have greater access to legal help thanks to a $4.3 million grant from New York State.

The grant will be distributed over the course of five years. It will help Child & Family Services in Buffalo partner with Neighborhood Legal Services and the Center for Elder Law and Justice, to provide easier access to legal services and dispute resolution services to crime victims.

Another program, the state is enacting, is an online tool a website called New York Crime Victims Legal Help. On this website victims can find information on where to go for legal assistance.



“Unless you’ve been a victim of a crime you are not aware of the panoply of issues that now encounter you, not just your own personal healing the emotional scars, the physical abuse perhaps, but also having to deal with a number of issues related to your housing, you children, your family, your legal rights,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

These programs will serve people across county lines in Erie, Genesee and Niagara counties.