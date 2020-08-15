Miniature prom held for local graduate at Shea’s Performing Arts Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- It was a night to remember for a local high school graduate.

Alexandrea Simmons recently graduated from the Springville-Griffith Institute- but the one dream she missed out on was going to her senior prom.

Last night, that dream came true.

Her friend organized a mini-prom at Shea’s Performing Arts Center for Alexandrea and 25 others.

