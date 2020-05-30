Minnesota officials say most people acting violently are not residents

FILE- In this Nov. 18, 2019 file photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks in St. Paul, Minn. Gov. Walz said Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, that the Minnesota state government will continue to consent to refugee resettlement. The Democratic governor made the declaration in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in response to a recent executive order from President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

(CBS NEWS) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Saturday the majority of the people causing destruction in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are “outsiders.”

According to Walz, an estimated roughly 80% of the people acting violently and destroying businesses are from outside the state. “Our best estimate right now that I heard is about 20%, is what we think are Minnesotans, and about 80% are outside,” he said.

The governor said he believes Minnesota residents were the catalyst for protests, but that the situation has since evolved and grown violent.

“The message is clear, Minnesota. We had a tragedy on Monday night. We understand the work that we need to do and the generational pain that went in to what happened with George Floyd and that murder,” Walz said.

“But at this point in time, nothing we do to address those inequities, nothing we do to provide justice to George Floyd and his family… none of those things matter to any of these people who are out there firing upon National Guard, burning businesses of our communities, and making intent on disrupting any semblance of civil life.”