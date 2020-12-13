Mischievous Arkansas squirrel sabotages Christmas display

(WIVB)– Many people in one neighborhood in Arkansas were convinced the Grinch was trying to steal Christmas by cutting the cord on their decorations.

Turns out the culprit has two more legs than everyone thought.

After going through security cameras, homeowners came to realize it was actually squirrels doing the damage.

One woman says she plans on just constantly scarring the squirrels away for the rest of the season.

“I have to mute my zoom call, run and bang on the window then come back to my call so they do like to taunt us.” Michelle Elliott

Another neighbor said she’s just glad the thing destroying the decorations is not a real Grinch.