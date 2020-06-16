Miss Buffalo cruise tours hit the water this week — bring your mask and sense of adventure

Buffalo Harbor Cruises has started the engine on its Miss Buffalo Cruise tours this Tuesday.

The tours were supposed to start back in May, but were delayed because of coronavirus restrictions. The management has been busy putting several measures in place to keep folks safe from Covid19.

“Well, this year, we’ve changed things around a little bit as you can expect, we’ve lowered our capacity to make it more comfortable and safe, we’ve established social distancing markers and signage, standard housekeeping we’ve removed half of our tables from both decks,” said Ryan Hayhurst president of buffalo harbor cruises.

Hayhurst says, they’ve also increased sanitation measures, the staff will be wearing masks the whole time, and management asks that customers have their own face masks ready.

“We ask that they wear masks when they go into the ticket booth, when they get in line and board the vessel, but once they get to a spot where they’re safely socially distance from everybody else they can take off their mask if they feel comfortable,” he said.

And as far as the popular Sunset Cruise events, that are typically held on Friday and Saturday nights — they’re cutting down on capacity and adjusting the entertainment to encourage folks to dance less.

“So our capacity is 185, we cut it down to 80 per cruise right now,” said Lisa Ellen Cooper general manager. “But, like I said, with that dance floor going up the middle of the boat, it’s going to be a little tough on that one.”

The operators of Buffalo Harbor Cruises also say they’re offering free sightseeing tours to first responders and front line workers.

