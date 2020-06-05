Miss Buffalo II set to cruise starting June 16, frontline workers and first responders cruise for free

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Harbor Cruises and the Miss Buffalo II are good to cruise the Queen City’s waterways again- and frontline workers and first responders can enjoy free rides.

Cruises are set to resume June 16.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some new measures will be in place. There will be hand sanitizer stations and signage throughout the boat, Plexiglass dividers, and touchless payment systems at the bar and ticket window. All crew will also be screened daily.

Masks will be required for boarding, disembarking and when passengers are moving about the boat or in situations when remaining socially distant is not possible. Masks will be on hand for passengers.

Free rides for frontline workers and first responders are good for all summer. They will just need to show badges and/or valid ID.



“The safety of our passengers and crew has always been of utmost importance and has increased tenfold in the midst of the pandemic that has gripped us all,” said BHC President, Ryan Hayhurst. “Our crew will continue to work hard to ensure that they meet the latest guidelines provided by the CDC and other outlets. We have developed new training protocols for the crew with a focus on high-touch areas like handrails, doorknobs, and other surfaces. We have reconfigured our floor plan to allow for social distancing and have a new schedule that will be rolled out later this week on our website and social media.”

