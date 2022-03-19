NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A hiker that recently went missing in Adirondacks has been found dead.

According to New York State Police, on March 11 61-year-old Thomas A. Howard from Westport, Connecticut went hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba. He was reported missing on March 16 after he did not return from his trip.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Howard’s body was found on the morning of March 18 in the Adirondack High Peaks Wilderness. The DEC did not list a cause of death.