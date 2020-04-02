Missing the Broadway Market? Have it “delivered” to you!

1  of  4
(WIVB) – Missing the local vendors at the Broadway Market this year?

Several small batch food makers have teamed up to offer home delivery to Western New Yorkers this season.

Brands like  Yancey’s Fancy CheesesLewiston Jams & JelliesWe R Nuts,  Laura’s Raw Honey, Weber Maple Products, Fetch Dog Treats, Broadway Market’s famous Malczewski’s Butter Lambs, Miller’s Horseradish and Keeping Traditions Pierogis have teamed up with Kissed By the Sun Spices’ owner Rick Fickhesen to bring products right to your door.

“We have taken steps to make sure all deliveries are handled safely, and that all prices are at the same rate or similar to what you would expect to pay had you seen us out at the Market or other local events”, Fickhesen said.

Currently, orders are being delivered to Erie, Niagara, Monroe, Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties. A simplified price list can be found here and there is a suggested $50 minimum order for free home delivery.

If you cannot afford $50, the vendors can work with you to get your order delivered as well depending on location.

To order call Rick at (716)435-0092. 

