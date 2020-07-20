Mission Ignite kicks off Summer Smart Stem Challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The first Summer Smart Stem Challenge is kicking off.



“Mission Ignite” has teamed up with current Buffalo Bill Jerry Hughes and former Bill Lorenzo Alexander to help promote learning activities for kids.

It’s a five-week at-home activity for kids in grades 4 through 8. Kids will compete by following the directions and assignments and posting videos and photo collages.

Prizes include autographed items from the bills, backyard party packages, and a Nintendo switch family package.

For information on how to register click here.