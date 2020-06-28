Mississippi House votes to replace state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi House of Representatives voted Sunday to remove the current state flag which carries the Confederate battle emblem.
The 91-23 vote comes after the House and Senate passed a resolution Saturday to suspend the rules to take up a new flag bill.
The final vote on the bill now heads to Senate floor.
According to House Bill 1796, a commission of nine will be formed to adopt a flag that will not include the design of a Confederate flag. One design that must be considered for votes is the phrase “In God We Trust.”
The commission has until September 14 to provide new flag designs and submit them to the Secretary of State.
All designs recommended by the commission must be placed on the ballot in a special election November 3.
If majority of Mississippians vote against the new design, the commission will reconvene to recommend another state flag to be presented to the legislature during the 2021 regular session.
