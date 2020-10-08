Mitrano sends cease and desist letter to Reed campaign over “Defund Our Police” ad

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A cease and desist order has been filed on behalf of Tracy Mitrano’s 23rd Congressional District campaign over an ad called “Can’t Trust Tracy – Defund Our Police,” being aired by incumbent Republican Congressman Tom Reed’s re-election campaign.

The letter calls the ad “a defamatory, deceptive, misleading, and patently false advertisements.”

On Thursday Mitrano held a press conference regarding the ad, saying that she has “always been in support of police.”

“I want to be sure that they get the support that they need in order to perform their mission of serving and protecting the public.”

18 News spoke with Congressman Reed on Thursday afternoon to get his opinion on Mitrano’s letter.

“I understand that she is upset by us calling out her own words, but that is not being straight with the voters,” said Reed.

The full letter can be read below:

18 News will be hosting a debate between Rep. Tom Reed and Tracy Mitrano on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. The debate will air on WETM-TV and stream on MyTwinTiers.com. You can submit your questions for the candidates by following the link.