Mixes and Teas by Milly makes a home in Southgate Plaza

For more than a decade, Milly Ferrer has mixed, measured and poured her way through farmers markets and festivals in Buffalo.

“Fourteen years ago I started experimenting a little bit with spices and mixes. It was just a very tiny table,” Ferrer said.



Over time, she became a flea market favorite as hundreds of customers came back for more.

“I kept growing and growing and creating more recipes because customers really embraced me. The next thing you know I have five hundred items,” Ferrer said.

To accommodate her budding business, Ferrer moved to a commercial space but was shocked when in December after years of renting, she received notice that the building had been sold.

“They told me they sold the building and I had 30 days to move three thousand square feet worth of spices somewhere,” Ferrer said.

Tragedy turned to triumph when she realized that her business was doing well enough for her to open a brick-and-mortar store.

In May, Ferrer opened Spices and Teas by Milly in West Seneca’s Southgate Plaza on Union Road and since then business has been booming.

Ferrer now carries more than 500 spices from around the globe, teas, dips, salsas, soup mixes and rubs.

She’s also expanded in to baking with homemade cookies and macaroons.

She says what keeps her going after all these years is not only her love for food, but for the people in the community.



“When people walk through that door I want them to feel like family. I love talking and I’m a people person and i go to a lot of events and people ask questions and i ask them questions and we talk about food . I think the common denominator with humans is food.”