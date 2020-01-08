Mom gives birth to 2 sets of twins in 1 year

WEST PALM BEACH (CNN NEWSOURCE) – You’ve heard about seeing double, but how about seeing quadruple!

That’s the reality for one West Palm Beach, Florida mom who had not one but two sets of twins in 2019.

For Alexzandria Wolliston this is the sweet sound of motherhood.

“All three of them are up now,” Wolliston said.

That gives you Mark, Malakhi, Kaylen, and Kaleb – four boys born in one year.

Wolliston says she didn’t even know twins ran in her family.

“I’m like oh my gosh I never thought I would have two,” Wolliston said.

She didn’t. She had four.

Starting with Mark and Malakhi in March, then in May, with no plans for more, she learned a second set was coming.

On December 27, Kaylen and Kaleb were added to the family.

She recently learned both of her grandmothers lost twin boys at birth.

Now she feels these babies are a blessing from above.

“I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids because two sets of twins? And their twins passed away. I feel like they just sent them down for me,” Wolliston said.

A challenge Wolliston is happily accepting.

She says her now 3-year-old daughter prepared her for twins.

“She was actually worse than them so she was like two babies in one,” Wolliston said.

On Monday, Wolliston welcomed home Kaleb from the NICU and she’s hoping to bring baby Kaylen home soon.

For now, she’s hoping to keep her kid count to a party of 5.

“Oh yes I feel like I hit the twin lottery,” Wolliston said.