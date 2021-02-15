Monday deadline to apply for health coverage effective March 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Yorkers applying for health care through the state’s coverage marketplace must do so by the end of Monday to qualify for insurance that starts on March 1.

The state’s open enrollment period for the uninsured was extended through March 31, with rolling enrollment as follows:

Enroll by February 15 for coverage that starts March 1

Enroll by March 15 for coverage that starts April 1

Enroll by March 31 for coverage that starts May 1

“Ensuring all New Yorkers have access to health insurance is essential, not only as we continue to fight the war against COVID, but to foster healthier, more resilient, and more equitable communities as we rebuild post-pandemic,” Cuomo said in a statement.

New Yorkers can apply through NY State of Health, which is the state’s official marketplace, or directly through insurers. The goal of the extension is to help those who have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic.