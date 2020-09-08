Monday’s Daniel Prude protest in Rochester ends peacefully after police declare unlawful assembly

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the sixth consecutive night since news of Daniel Prude’s death first became public, protesters gathered in Rochester to demand justice.

Demonstrators gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square in downtown Rochester at 7:30 p.m. to continue their calls for justice. Free the People ROC posted on Facebook Monday evening:

“Last night was a beautiful showing of love and solidarity. It’s clear proof that the violence committed by the Rochester Police Department over the past week was voluntary and unnecessary. Nothing changed about our planning or tactics. The only thing that changed was the police response.

Our movement continues — in spite of our grief, our trauma, and our exhaustion — until our demands are met. Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary are gaslighting the public and denying responsibility for their roles in Daniel Prude’s murder.

Warren and Singletary must resign. The officers involved in Prude’s killing must be fired and prosecuted. And the Rochester Police Department must be stopped from responding to mental health calls and defunded.

Until those demands are met, we will continue to march.”

Protesters started marching shortly after 8 p.m. and reached the steps of City Hall just before 9 p.m. where organizers announced their demands, including the firing and prosecution of the officers involved in Prude’s encounter with police, plus the resignations of Mayor Lovely Warren and Police Chief Singletary.

Around 9:06 p.m. protesters reached the Public Safety Building on Exchange Street.

For nearly an hour and a half, things remained peaceful with speeches and chants of solidarity among the crowd, but a standoff ensued shortly before 10:30 p.m. when police declared the gathering unlawful.

From there, a standoff ensued until 1 a.m. when protesters began to voluntarily disperse. Most of the night seemed peaceful, with no reported arrests or injuries at this time.

The protest has ended. With one last chant the protestors marched off. As far as I’m aware, this was entirely peaceful. No tear gas. No pepper balls. Just a long standoff between protestors and police #roc pic.twitter.com/qvuObA06WZ — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) September 8, 2020

Tensions remain high near the corn hill bridge as protestors and police continue to stand off. They’ve been at this spot for 2 hours now #roc pic.twitter.com/2yZ8jkq4ty — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) September 8, 2020

What looked like two water bottles just thrown at RPD at standoff — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 8, 2020

Standoff between protestors and police remains tense at this hour. Crowd chanting “Daniel Prude” #roc pic.twitter.com/tDBxiVofJR — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) September 8, 2020

New unified protest line forming. Some protestors sing “Down By the River” with Sam Cooke on speakers here. #DanielPrude #blacklivesmatter #RochesterNY pic.twitter.com/vuAkH0mbrq — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 8, 2020

Standoff still going at PSB… pic.twitter.com/AIxHCUEv9e — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 8, 2020

Looks like Vince Felder is at front of line in standoff — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 8, 2020

Protestors ordered to leave area immediately pic.twitter.com/W04r3fmnQX — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 8, 2020

All ordered by RPD to leave northbound on Exchange St. pic.twitter.com/Q73ZnDqiMX — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 8, 2020

RPD calling the assembly unlawful, ordering protestors at the PSB to leave #roc pic.twitter.com/DqepJjjJyw — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) September 8, 2020

Gathering has been declared unlawful by RPD ⁦@News_8⁩ pic.twitter.com/Sb5dUNDQGV — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) September 8, 2020

“No justice, no peace” has rang through the air for minutes on end as protestors stand outside the PSB #roc pic.twitter.com/9VMCSv3DpR — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) September 8, 2020

“Daniel Prude will not due in vein” part of the speeches at the PSB this evening. #roc pic.twitter.com/DjladrbbxU — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) September 8, 2020

Crowd to RPD “Say his name! Say his name” pic.twitter.com/zikHEwkV0W — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 8, 2020

Most of crowd taking seat in street in front of PSB listening to speakers call for change and justice after Daniel Prude’s death. #ROC pic.twitter.com/FG0zcYbQo8 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 8, 2020

“Say his name… Daniel Prude” March going to PSB #ROC pic.twitter.com/Cy7ok9vbpW — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 8, 2020

March going down Fitzhugh pic.twitter.com/ND2FK4UDNv — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 8, 2020

Calling for resignation of Mayor Warren and Police Chief Singletary. They are reading a draft they wrote for Mayor of resignation letter — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 8, 2020

Protest stopping at City Hall pic.twitter.com/dwZaxZHV8M — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 8, 2020

A pause on Main to bring umbrellas and shields to the front pic.twitter.com/Uh7k99Ux8y — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 8, 2020

Protestors marching towards the public safety building again tonight pic.twitter.com/bguWIwG8eG — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) September 8, 2020

“Which side are you on my people?” rings down Main St. March continues through heart of downtown. pic.twitter.com/WvRhpkluU3 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 8, 2020

Protest turning down Main… “which side are on my people, which side are you on?” pic.twitter.com/SqVa2UWHSS — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 8, 2020

Tonight’s March has begun. Leaving MLK Jr park now, heading down Chestnut @News_8 pic.twitter.com/2503ugzsc2 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 8, 2020

Protest on the move from MLK Park pic.twitter.com/3swWeWyhc4 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 8, 2020

Part of gathering leaving MLK Park… hard to hear, but we think they’re going to PSB. Another announcer said everyone is not leaving MLK Park just yet pic.twitter.com/Gv1f9zBUSt — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 8, 2020

Monday’s event follows Sunday’s demonstration, which transpired peacefully, with no arrests or injuries reported — a drastic change from the days prior where police clashed with protesters.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.