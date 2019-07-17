Monroe County officials to add regulations after boy dies at a Rochester Tim Hortons

Rochester Police are continuing to investigate what led up to a toddler’s death at a Rochester Tim Hortons.

A three-year-old boy died after police say he stepped on the lid to a grease trap and fell through, becoming trapped inside.

Police say the lid was made of plastic and unsecured.

Now officials are looking into regulations which would prevent something like this from happening again. Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo is drafting a local law which would require grease trap lids to be difficult to removed. But it still remains unclear who inspects and maintains the grease traps.

OSHA crews were on scene Tuesday, but officials say they are not directly investigating since the incident did not involve death or injury to an employee.