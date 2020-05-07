1  of  2
Coronavirus
Monsanto petitions to deregulate a variety of genetically engineered corn

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is inviting the public to comment on a petition from the Monsanto Company which seeks to deregulate a genetically engineered corn variety.

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service wants comments regarding potential environmental and interrelated economic impacts to assist in its assessment of the petition as it relates to the National Environmental Policy Act.

The comments will help inform the USDA’s APHIS to develop of informed decision on the regulatory status of this genetically engineered corn variety.

While the petition is available for review today, the 60 day public comment period starts tomorrow (May 8th, 2020) through July 7th, 2020.

