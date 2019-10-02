Montour to miss 3-4 weeks with hand injury

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour carries the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL preseason hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. The Blue Jackets won 4-1. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the puck set to drop on their 50th anniversary season on Thursday, the Sabres announced defenseman Brandon Montour will miss first three-to-four weeks of the year with a hand injury.

Montour suffered the injury in the third period of Buffalo’s preseason loss to Columbus on Sept. 17.

Sabres injury report for Wednesday, October 2. pic.twitter.com/0rMddp5OZW — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) October 2, 2019

Provided there are no setbacks in his recovery, Montour would be in line to return to the ice in late October or early November.

The Blue & Gold open the season on the road against Pittsburgh on Thursday and return for the home opener at KeyBank Center on Saturday against New Jersey.