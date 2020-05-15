More local restaurants open up for take-out only

It’s the first day of limited opening for some area restaurants and many faithful regulars at Elmwood Tacos and Subs in Buffalo and Taffy’s in Orchard Park were happy to make a special visit for take out.

“It’s great to see businesses being able to open back up,” said Rachel Musilli, ETS customer.

“I think it’s good, I just think, we need to be careful we need to be safe,” said Sherry Evans, ETS customer

“I’ve been coming here since I was a kid. Actually, everything is good, I like to change it up. I haven’t had a pizza in a while that will be the next thing,” said Ron Christopher, ETS customer.

The owners at ETS say over the last few weeks they’ve been busy preparing for the coronavirus new normal by installing protective barriers, doing deep cleanings and training staff.

“For the past 48 days were were closed but I am still working on ways to make it a safer environment for everyone,” said Mike Lucchino of ETS.

Over on the other side of town, Taffy’s, a popular seasonal restaurant, opens its doors for the first time as well for take out.

“I waited six weeks for things to get better, obviously it really didn’t. I’m all about sitting down with family and relaxing and I can’t do that right now, so I’m out strictly orders to-go, just like everyone else today,” said Taffy’s owner Ricahrd Eliah.

A few Taffy regulars welcomed the seasonal business back .

“I’m really glad that they were able to open up again, just simply, to get back to normal,” said Jill Manson.