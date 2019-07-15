More protests planned after 3 SPoT Coffee employees fired

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — More protests are planned after the recent firings of three SPoT Coffee employees.

Leaders with the AFL-CIO say two employees in Buffalo were released from the company after attempting to organize a union. One of them worked at SPoT’s Hertel Ave. location and the other worked for the Elmwood Ave. cafe.

A manager was additionally fired after refusing to give the names of workers who attended a union meeting.

MORE | NYS AFL-CIO: 2 SPoT Coffee workers fired for trying to organize union

Following this, protests ensued at different SPoT locations, calling the firings unfair.

Sunday night, Unionized Spotters announced plans for two more protests on Twitter.

They are scheduled for Tuesday at the Clarence cafe (5205 Transit Rd.) from 7-10 a.m. and Thursday at the Williamsville location (5330 Main St.) from 5-9 p.m.