BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even though baseball fans can’t attend a game in person this season- they can still grab a seat.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Twitter that they’re adding more fan cutouts in the stands at Sahlen Field due to popular demand.

Due to popular demand, we're adding more members to the Blue Jays Fan Cutout Crew: https://t.co/SN3KguzG2W



Grab a seat! Limited quantities available #WeAreBlueJays pic.twitter.com/qq0qXsXxJY — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 14, 2020

They sold out fast on the first round.

You can buy one for $60 here.

Seats are limited.

The Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays at Sahlen Field Friday night just after 6:30 p.m.