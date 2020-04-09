More than 200 people hospitalized in Erie County, COVID peak may still be weeks away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Of the more than 200 people now hospitalized for COVID in Erie County, about half are being treated by Catholic Health, then Kaleida, then ECMC. About half of those hospitalized also need a ventilator.

While New York State may be close to reaching its peak, Erie County Health Commissioners Gale Burstein says Erie County could be weeks behind that and the longer it takes for the maximum hospitalization numbers to hit, the better it is for hospitals.

There are still hundreds of ventilators in Erie County not being used by COVID patients but Kaleida’s director for infection control John Sellick says, in his entire career, he’s never seen a virus with fo many people needing a ventilator so quickly.