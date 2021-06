(WIVB) – More than 276,000 New Yorkers have ditched the lines at the DMV and took their learner’s permit test online, according to the NYSDMV.

The state opened up the online option for permits in April and many people took advantage.

If you’re looking to use that option, it takes about 30 minutes to complete from home.

Kids younger than 18 will have to be supervised by a parent.

You ‘ll still have to go to a DMV office to prove your identity and have a photo taken.