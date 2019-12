BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The state DMV says more than 3,400 drivers licenses were given out yesterday, which was the first day of the Green Light Law.

That’s more than two-and-a-half times the daily average. The law allows illegal immigrants the right to apply for a drivers license.

The state DMV would not say how many licenses were given out to illegal immigrants.

On Tuesday, the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the law creates a significant threat to public safety: