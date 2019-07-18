More than $350,000 to be invested into Grant Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Improvements are coming to a neighborhood on Buffalo’s west side.

More than $350,000 will be invested in businesses and infrastructure in the Grant St. corridor.

Most of that money is going toward upgrading storefronts for six businesses.

The rest of the money will go toward studying future infrastructure projects on Grant St.

“Success on Grant Street will not be measured by luxury condos,” Assemblyman Sean Ryan said. “It’s going to be measured by the success of businesses both old and new, who serve our community every day.”

The funds for these projects come from a number of sources, including the Buffalo Billion and the Oishei Foundation.