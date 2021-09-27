More than a dozen breweries to participate in WNY Craft Brewery Week

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Craft beer lovers are raising a pint all week ling to celebrate local breweries during the first Western New York Craft Brewery Week.

“You know, it’s been a long struggle. We are just so excited to get beer lovers back out in the community and visiting breweries safely, coming to our tasting rooms and the brewers are excited to get face to face with the customers,” said Katie Brown, who’s the marketing officer for WNY Brewers Guild.

More than a dozen breweries are showcasing their best craft beers, including Community Beer Works, Sato Brewpub, Old First Ward Brewing, Big Ditch Brewing Company, Rusty Nickel Brewing Co. and more.

“The reason we want to do it here in Buffalo in this way and in the Western New York region is to showcase what our region has to offer. It’s something we’ve done in the past but we’re really focusing on the breweries themselves, the brewers, the ones who produce the beers,” Brown said.

Three distinct events will take place during WNY Craft Beer Week 2021. The first will be Monday, September 27th, at Big Ditch Brewing Company from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature brewers from Community Beer Works, Sato Brewpub, Old First Ward Brewing, Big Ditch Brewing Company, and Pressure Drop Brewing.

“This is sort of a reboot of our beer week. We didn’t have any events last year and the week has been reimagined as a week to celebrate Western New York breweries and by doing that we’re having events at every region that has breweries,” President and co-founder of Big Ditch Brewing Company Matt Kahn said. “To be able to interact with each other and interact with our most loyal valued customers is great, is very well-missed and we’re really looking forward to getting it back.”

The second event will take place on Tuesday, September 28th at Lilly Belle Meads in Lancaster. Brewers from the East, including Eli Fish Brewing Co., West Shore Brewing Company, 12 Gates Brewing Company, TIL Brewing, and Britesmith Brewing will be hosting a Brewer`s Karaoke Night, open to the public.

WNY Craft Brewery Week will wrap up with “Southtowns Live”, Wednesday, September 29th at 42 North Brewing Company in East Aurora. Guests are invited to join brewers from Hamburg Brewing Company, First Line Brewing, 1927 Brew House, Rusty Nickel Brewing Co., and 42 North Brewing Company.