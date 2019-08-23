More than a dozen WNY nursing homes get a 1-star rating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some of western New York’s nursing homes could be doing a lot better, according to a new report from Long Term Care Community Coalition.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) rated nursing homes on a scale of one to five stars. It may be obvious, but five-star nursing homes are the best.
In New York, 102 nursing homes were given only one star, and 16 of those facilities are around here; specifically, Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
- The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehab Center, Albion
- Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Batavia
- Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
- Buffalo Community Healthcare Center
- Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Buffalo
- Safire Rehabilitation of Southtowns, Buffalo
- Cuba Memorial Hospital, Cuba
- Absolut Center for Nursing & Rehab at Aurora Park, East Aurora
- Newfane Rehabilitation an Health Care Center
- Niagara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Niagara Falls
- The Pines Healthcare & Rehab Centers, Olean
- Absolut Center for Nursing & Rehab, Orchard Park
- Jennie B. Richmond Chaffee Nursing Home Company, Springville
- Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns, Tonawanda
- Comprehensive Rehab & Nursing Center at Williamsville
- Williamsville Suburban