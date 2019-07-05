Morning Rush: Friday, July 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-- Buffalo Fire Commissioner, William Renaldo confirms that Engine 28 happened to be on training duty about a block away from where a 56-year-old security guard on duty at Burger King was shot on the corner of Broadway and Woltz Avenue, Sunday evening.

A News Four viewer captured video of the moment when people on the street flagged down the four first responders to help the man who was severely bleeding."It was timely," said Renaldo. "They were flagged down by a citizen. They responded. The security was struck in the upper groin, too high up for a tourniquet to be applied, so they applied some life-saving measures which included direct pressure. They were immediately followed by Engine 3 who also responded. They were located at Broadway and Monroe."