Most of Buffalo’s School Zone Safety Program speed cameras will be suspended on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As schools in Buffalo’s Orange Zone switch to all virtual learning on Monday, most speed cameras around schools in Buffalo will be suspended.

School Zone Safety Program cameras around the following locations will be suspended until further notice at the following locations:

Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware

Nichols School, 1250 Amherst Street

Notre Dame Academy, 1125 Abbott Road

St. Joseph University School, 3275 Main Street

The speed camera program will remain in effect for Buffalo Promise Neighborhood Children’s Academy located at 3149 Bailey Avenue. Motorists are urged to obey the speed limit.