Mother’s Day Brunch Baskets with Broadway Market items available to order through Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Need a Mother’s Day present?

The Friends of the Broadway Market District, Inc. are offering $40 Mother’s Day Brunch Baskets filled with Broadway Market treats.

The baskets include bacon and breakfast sausage from Lupas Meats and Camellia Meats, a dozen eggs, braided bread and coffee cake from White Eagle Bakery, strawberries and red and green peppers from Lewandowski Produce, and a half dozen pierogi from Babcia’s Pierogi.

Baskets that include four steaks and a pound of cooked shrimp with cocktail sauce are available for $60.

Orders must be placed no later than noon on May 8 (Friday). Call 716-896-7163 to place an order and pay.

Basket pickup is 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 9.

The Broadway Market’s curbside program is continuing until further notice, and shoppers can call a participating Broadway Market vendor, place a pre-paid order, and pick up their products. Same day service is available.

The program runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

