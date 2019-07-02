Allegany County man critically injured in I-86 motorcycle crash

FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County man was taken by helicopter to a Buffalo hospital after the motorcycle he was riding on Interstate 86 was hit from behind by a van.

State police said that Christopher J. Tomasi of Cuba was traveling east on the highway between the Cuba and Friendship exits.

Troopers said a van driven by a Rochester man hit the back of the motorcycle after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers describe the injuries suffered by the 50-year-old Tomasi as critical, and said the investigation is ongoing.