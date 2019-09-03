Motorcyclist dies following Saturday crash in Genesee County

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A motorcyclist from Pennsylvania died Sunday following a Saturday crash on Broadway Road (State Route 20) in the Village of Alexander.

According to New York State Police reports, the motorcycle was traveling on Broadway Road and slowing to make a right turn at an intersection when the operator lost control, ejecting the operator and a passenger.

Both the 65-year-old operator and 61-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries and were taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC.

The operator, Frank Eckart of Saegertown, Penn. died from his injuries on Sunday.