Mount St. Mary’s Hospital creates “Heroes Rock!” rock garden to share words of encouragement with healthcare workers

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Mount St. Mary’s Hospital has created a rock garden to help share messages of encouragement for healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Heroes Rock!” garden is located around the statue of Mary outside the main lobby entrance.

“One of our leadership staff, Bernadette Franjoine, VP of Mission Integration, has a cousin who painted several rocks with pictures and words of encouragement,” a press release from the hospital said Monday. “The community has started to join in, bringing rocks displaying words of hope and inspiration. As Hospital associates walk in  & out each day by the Blessed Mother, they will see these uplifting messages.”

