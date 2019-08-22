Move in Day at Buffalo State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Colleges across our region have thousands moving in on campus, today. Move in day is a sign that summer is coming to a close, but it also marks a new beginning for the 1700 freshman enrolled at Buffalo State College this semester.

“It’s miserable but it’s exciting. I’m just learning everything that’s going on,” said incoming freshman, Joseph Gonzalez. “I’m so nervous! Where I fit in, how I’m going to fit in,”said incoming freshman, Samira Issa.

Staff at the college are on hand to calm student’s fears. “We are all here for them. And not only that but we’ve been thinking about this transition,” said Buffalo State College President, Kate Conway-Turner. “We are here to answer questions and to help them in the transition.”

After they’re all moved in students will get to know each other through fun activities. “Be open to new people, new opportunities and the new things you see around you,” said Conway-Turner.

Some things students have to look forward to in the upcoming years include the $16 million renovation of tower 3’s residence hall — complete with updated , furniture, bathrooms, and laundry.

“We want students to have the best places to live, learn and make their home here at Buffalo State,” said VP of Student Affairs, Tim Gordon.

If you are taking Elmwood Avenue today, give yourself some extra time with potential traffic. Buffalo State’s fall semester begins Monday.

