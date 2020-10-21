Moviegoers get ready for Halloween favorites at North Park Theatre after months of pandemic closure

After months of not being able to go to the movies, moviegoers can finally catch a flick.

“It’s an October Surprise. And normally that applies to political events, not to the entertainment world! But we were totally surprised and very happy that after 7 months we can finally open!,” said Ray Barker program director for the North Park Theatre.

At the North Park Theatre, a full light up of Halloween favorites are ready for viewing.

“For this first week of opening, we’re going to do family Halloween films with Hocus Pocus and the Nightmare Before Christmas, give something for families to do when they come out together,” Barker said.

Moviegoers are required to wear masks until they are seated. But that’s not the only covid safety measure.

“We have assigned socially distant seating, we can practically do a row per person we have so many rows inside our auditorium. So, that won’t be a problem, but we have to be very careful of people entering and exiting the building,” Barker said. “This is a big focus for New York State, they want to make sure that social distancing is observed when people leave, because people tend to congregate. We want to make sure that people are safe.”

Some of the other movie theaters that will be reopening this weekend are the AMC Maple Ridge 8, Market Arcade 8, Regal at the Walden Galleria, and Regal Quaker Crossing in Orchard Park and Flix in Lancaster.