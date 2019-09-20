Mr. Rogers becomes latest sexy Halloween costume

(CNN) — Paying tribute or ruining a childhood memory? You decide what this new Halloween costume is trying to do.

The site behind the sexy Handmaid’s Tale costume has done it again, this time with Fred Rogers.

Yandy.com’s “Nicest Neighbor” costume is certainly a unique take on the beloved host of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

The costume includes a red v-neck knit sweater, detached collar and tie, and high-waisted gray shorts.

It costs around $60.

You can complete the look with hand puppets and a gray, vinyl wig, but it will cost an additional $13.