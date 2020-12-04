M&T Bank holding “Gift the Warmth” drive amid increased need due to pandemic

(WIVB) – For the 35th year, M&T Bank is helping make sure WNYers have enough warm clothes this winter.

M&T teams up with the Buffalo Bills and the Salvation Army each winter to collect new coats, gloves, mittens, scarves, and hats for local kids and adults.

The drive is more urgent this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, about 1,200 families have reached out to the Salvation Army of Buffalo for help this season, Major Annette Lock, director of operations for the Salvation Army of Buffalo said.

“So far this year, we’ve seen about a 20 percent increase in the numbers over last year,” Lock said. “We know that the need is higher, and the community is stepping up generously.”

Through Jan. 8, M&T Bank will be collecting items at all of its 64 area branches, in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming counties.

Most branch lobbies are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gina Giese, retail regional manager for M&T Bank, said that donations can also be picked up at bank locations by appointment.

“You can go to the M&T website, reach out to a branch location, set up an appointment, and we can greet you at the door and make the collection,” Giese said.

For more information, click here.