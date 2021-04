BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, we’ll get a look at M&T’s new tech hub inside Seneca One.

These photos are a sneak peak the new interior:

The workspace is set to house about 1,500 M&T technologists. Designers say the space is meant to help bring tech-forward companies and people together to help push Buffalo forward in the tech world.

The big unveiling began at 9:15 a.m.