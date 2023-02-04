MT. WASHINGTON, N.H. – Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast, recorded a wind chill of -108.4° Fahrenheit Friday evening–the coldest wind chill in the history of the United States when an arctic air mass hit New England.

According to the Mount Washington Observatory, a new record low air temperature (for February 4th) was recorded on Saturday at -47.2 degrees Fahrenheit at 1:49 AM EST. The previous record for the date was -35 set in 1963.

The low temperature record for February was also broken. Friday’s low was -45.9, beating the old record of -32, also set in 1963.

The wind chill record was broken when wind chills dropped to -108.4° Fahrenheit Friday evening. The previous record was -102.7° Fahrenheit, also set atop Mount Washington.

The all-time record low temperature for Mount Washington still stands at -50 degrees.

Many New England cities broke daily temperature records, including Providence which broke low temperature records on Friday and Saturday.

Providence (TF Green Airport) broke two low temperature records in this extreme cold. The temperature dropped to -4°F just before midnight Friday night, followed by a low of -9°F just hours later early Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/QrEox7xz4l — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) February 4, 2023

The 6,288 foot peak of Mount Washington, actually went into the stratosphere Friday evening as the deep cold descended over New England.

“Needless to say, such conditions will pose a great risk to anyone that plans on venturing to the higher summits. With such extreme conditions expected, a wind chill warning will remain in effect through noon on Sunday,” the observatory website reads.

Our daily record low of -32F (set in 1963) has already been broken and is expected to plunge even lower overnight. You can track how low ambient air temperatures go on our Current Summit Conditions page: https://t.co/19MbrZ7kZm

Or view the weather live at: https://t.co/jIS6eKA0ix pic.twitter.com/PtUIn2AzTp — Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) February 3, 2023

Mount Washington also holds the record for the strongest wind gust recorded on Earth. On April 12, 1934, the wind gusted to 231mph.

