Mueller to publicly testify before House committees after being subpoenaed

Special counsel Robert Mueller will testify before the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York announced Tuesday. He will appear in an open session July 17.

Mueller is responding to each committee’s subpoena and each will hold separate hearings. Each member will have five minutes to ask questions.

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told reporters Mueller was “very reluctant” to appear.

Mueller’s highly anticipated testimony will be four months after his report on Russian meddling into the 2016 election was sent to Congress and three months after it was released to the public. Mueller indicated last month he would decline to testify as many Democrats hoped.

“Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report. It contains our findings and analysis, and the reasons for the decisions we made. We chose those words carefully, and the work speaks for itself,” Mueller said May 29. “The report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress.”