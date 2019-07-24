Multiple drug seizures for CBP officers at WNY border crossings over the weekend

Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Customs and Border Protection officers and K-9 teams at the Peace Bridge seized just over 35 lbs. of marijuana from three separate shipments over the weekend. Officials say they also seized 180 counterfeit Cialis pills from a shipment shown as “wraps.”

28 grams of marijuana was seized from a 25-year-old Canadian citizen, and during a separate inspection, a K9 team discovered just over 16 grams of marijuana and 9 grams of THC oil in the glove box of a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old U.S. citizen.

Both citizens were issued $500 penalties, and the Canadian citizen was refused admission into the U.S.

Peace Bridge officers were also alerted to a stolen vehicle driven by a 50-year-old Canadian citizen.

They confirmed the vehicle had been stolen from a rental company at the Buffalo-Niagara Airport and turned the driver and vehicle over to NFTA Police, according to CBP.

Rainbow Bridge

CBP officers say they seized just over 13 grams of marijuana, 403 grams of THC oil, and 16 grams of Adderall pills from a 32-year-old U.S. citizen at the Rainbow Bridge on Sunday.

A separate vehicle operated by a U.S. citizen was searched by a K9 in the trunk area. Three grams of marijuana was discovered there.

All drugs were seized and both were issued $500 penalities.

Lewiston-Queenston Bridge

Officers at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge encountered a 34-year-old U.S. citizen who matched a National Crime Information Center warrant.

DWI, open container, and disorderly conduct charges against this citizen stemmed from an arrest in Denton, Texas.

CBP says the subject was arrested and turned over to New York State Police