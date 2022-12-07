ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Ellington man is facing multiple charges after a domestic dispute resulted in the seizure of multiple unregistered firearms, according to New York State Police.
State Troopers out of Jamestown say they responded to the scene of a domestic dispute on Waterman Road where, they say, a verbal argument had escalated to a physical domestic involving Major Stearns and a victim.
According to Troopers, Stearns choked the victim and menaced them with a pistol. Stearns was arrested and transported to SP Fredonia for processing.
The pistol was located after a search warrant was issued. An additional TERPO warrant was issued, which resulted in the seizure of multiple unregistered firearms and high-capacity magazines.
Stearns faces the following charges:
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
- 10 counts of criminal possession of a weapon
- menacing in the second degree
- Assault in the third degree
- Criminal obstruction breathing
Stearns was committed to Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.