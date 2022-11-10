ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Town of Evans Police department, officials were alerted to a fire at 22 South Main Street in the Village of Angola late Wednesday night.

Officials say that at 9:47 p.m., police and fire personnel arrived at the scene of a multi-use structure, that housed Gram’s Pierogi House and apartments, on fire. Due to the size and complexity of the structure, multiple fire departments and emergency squads were called to assist.

Multiple persons were treated at the scene and/or transported to local hospitals. Officials say none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

The building is scheduled for complete demolition and is a total loss.

The fire is under investigation but the Town of Evans Police Department and Erie County.