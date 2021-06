(WIVB) – Multiple power outages are being reported through Western New York Monday afternoon.

About 1,400 NYSEG customers in Lockport are without power as of 3 p.m. Monday.

NYSEG is also reporting outages in Cheektowaga/Depew, with about 1,065 customers without power.

Crews have been assigned and are investigating.

Click here to see the NYSEG Outage Map with estimated restoration times.

Click here to see the National Grid outage map.