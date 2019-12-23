Mural goes up at vandalized Allentown business

(WIVB)–A restaurant in Allentown isn’t letting a broken window ruin their holiday spirit.

Someone broke Cantina Loco’s window last weekend.

The owners put up a board while they waited to get it fixed, but they wanted to put a holiday spin on the temporary repair. They called up local tattoo artist Mark Madden and he painted a Christmas mural on the boarded-up window.



Madden paints murals for the Nomad Project, which aims to give back to organizations that help Western New York’s homeless. The person that broke the window has come forward and offered to pay for the damages.