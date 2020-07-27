“Music in the Woods” returns to Artpark

(WIVB) – The sound of music is returning to Lewiston.

Artpark held its first Music in the Woods concert on Sunday.

The park has been hosting artists in this format for a decade at its Emerald Grove.

Artpark’s executive director Sonia Clark says they had to wait for the state’s reopening guidelines before resuming the series.

“I knew there was a demand, I always knew music is very important and also it’s something we all need right now to relieve our stress, to relieve our anxiety, and to just simply enjoy the nature and the different types of music,” Clark said.

The Music in the Woods series is every Sunday. It’s free, but you must RSVP online before going.