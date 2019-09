BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - By halftime Saturday night, Happy Valley was not the happiest place in the college football world.

Redshirt-freshman quarterback and West Seneca native Matt Myers was sensational in the first half, throwing for 180 yards and touchdowns to lead the Bulls into the break, before a costly pick-6 early in the third quarter turned the tide in a 45-13 loss to #15 Penn State.