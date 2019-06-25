Music of Buddy Holly, Rolling Stones and more on Indianapolis stages this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A woman who was prosecuted in Montana for trying to drown her baby son more than a decade ago has been accused of killing the now 12-year-old boy by drowning him in California, authorities said Monday.

Sheriff's deputies found the boy and his 7-year-old brother unresponsive in a full irrigation canal near a cornfield. An autopsy said Jackson Telnas died of drowning, and officials said the younger boy is hospitalized in critical condition but didn't detail what injuries he suffered.