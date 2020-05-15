Music teacher lifts spirits, helps fellow teachers and supports struggling businesses during pandemic

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Frontier music teacher is spending countless hours making sure his community is supported right now.

Scott Panfil traded in his classroom at Cloverbank Elementary, for a recording and editing ‘man cave’ in his basement, at home. Once a week, from that man cave, he puts together videos that lift the spirits of his students. The videos include multiple Cloverbank teachers, the principal, and even his own family members. In all, this 4-minute video took him more than 30 hours to create.

“The best is when the parents say, ‘Thank you this made my kid laugh,’ or, ‘We needed this as much as the kids did, it’s good to see people,’ or, ‘This is what we look forward to all week,'” Panfil said.

But that’s not all he’s doing.

Mr. Panfil is obviously very techy, so he also helps parents, students and teachers work though technology glitches as they wander through these uncharted online-teaching waters right now.

“One of the teachers was trying to post a photo and it wasn’t working, so I had to resize the photo in order to get it on the Facebook group.”

And on top of supporting struggling teachers and parents, he’s also supporting local businesses. Once a week, he puts on live concerts on Facebook. He calls the concerts, ‘Songs and Takeout.’

Every week, he chooses one local restaurant to support, and while he performs, he requests listeners to order takeout from that spot.

“You dread when everything opens up and you see how it shakes out… how everybody’s going to be doing, because this isn’t anybody’s fault,” he said. “How can you plan for this? So you hope that people can survive their way through it.”

Panfil hosts his Songs and Takeout on Facebook every Tuesday at 7 p.m. Click here to join in. To date, he’s helped out six restaurants in the Southtowns.