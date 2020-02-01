Musician pays tribute to homeless man who died last winter

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday marked one year since the tragic death of Larry Bierl, a homeless man who died of hypothermia at a Williamsville metro bus shelter.

Like many people who live in that neighborhood, Mark Marinaccio knew Bierl from seeing him around Main Street in the Village. One day he decided to sit down with Bierl at Spot Coffee, and from there a friendship grew.

Marinaccio even attempted to drive to Bierl the night of his death but got stuck on the I-190 in the middle of a blizzard.

Bierl’s body was found at the NFTA Metro Bus shelter at Main and Union the following morning.

Marinaccio said he was devastated when he heard about his friend’s death, and wanted to find a way to give back. After speaking with one of Bierl’s family members, Marinaccio – a musician – decided to write and perform a song in his late friend’s honor.

He’s using the opportunity to raise awareness, attaching the song – called Nomad – to a GoFundMe page. Those donations will go toward Friends of Night People, an organization that helps homeless people in the Buffalo area.